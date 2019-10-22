Carol Frances (Anthony) Downey, 82, passed away on October 5, 2019, at Hawkeye Care Center. Her granddaughter, Kaitlin, was at her side. Carol had been a facility resident for more than nine years, battling advanced dementia.
Family and friends may gather from 10 until 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 11 a.m. with Deacon Bill Hickson officiating. Military honors will be accorded by the Dubuque Marine Corps League. The ashes of both Carol and her husband, Len, will be spread on the ocean in Maui.
Carol was born at St. Joseph’s Mercy Hospital in Dubuque on October 24, 1936, to Drew Madero Anthony and Mary Lorraine (Krieger) Anthony. She graduated from St. Joseph’s Academy and a short time later joined the U.S. Navy, serving from 1954 to 1958. It was while she was stationed at Jacksonville, Fla., that she met her future husband, Leonard Downey, who also was serving in the Navy. After their service, they lived briefly in California, where their son, Drew, was born. They then returned to Dubuque, where Carol went to work for John Deere, from which she retired.
Carol enjoyed being with her friends and family, and travel to Hawaii and to Las Vegas with Leroy and Dorothy Althaus. Leroy and Dorothy were wonderful friends, visiting her weekly for the nine-plus years she was in the nursing home.
Carol is survived by her two sisters, Susan K. Riedel (Ken) and Donita M. Cilch, both of Ankeny, Iowa. She also is survived by her granddaughter, Kaitlin Downey, and great-grandson, Pete, of Wisconsin. Other surviving family members include niece Chris Riedel King (John), niece Stephanie FitzSimons (sons Carter and Griffin), and nephew Scott Riedel (wife Penny, sons Grant and Spencer). On her husband Len’s side, she is survived by his sister-in-law, Betty Crenshaw, and her children: Angaleta Crenshaw, Jack Crenshaw (Pam), Thelma Brazell (Tom), Kevin Crenshaw, Larresia Whitten (Lewis), Judith Brazell, Tonya Canales (Johnny), and Merida Robertson (Bryan).
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her son; and her daughter DeeAnn, who died at birth.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer’s Association of Iowa are suggested.
The family thanks Carol and Len’s loyal friends, the kind staff at Hawkeye Care, and all those who provided support the past several years.