Francis Henry “Fritz” Schumacher, 92, of Dubuque, died Saturday, April 4, 2020, at the ManorCare Health Services, in Dubuque.
Our dear husband, dad and grandpa deserves a beautiful tribute. However, in this unknown time with the COVID-19 pandemic, having a public visitation is not possible. Please be with us in prayer. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at Holy Spirit Parish — Holy Trinity Catholic Church at a later date. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque.
Francis was born March 1, 1928, in Dubuque, the son of Joseph and Irma Gerken Schumacher. On January 31, 1953, he married Ethel Ann Stecklein in Holy Ghost Catholic Church. He served in Germany during the Korean War. He worked at the former Dubuque Packing Company for 33 years, at Dubuque Greyhound for 11 years and the Fourth Street Elevator. He was a member of Holy Spirit Parish — Holy Trinity Catholic Church, helping start the parish council, and served on the board of Metropolitan School Board, lay distributor, lector and altar server, all at Holy Trinity.
Survivors include his wife, Ethel; five sons, Edward (Sue Moen) Schumacher, of Rockwell City, IA, David W. (Chris Becker) Schumacher, of Dubuque, Robert (Mary Streif) Schumacher, of Dubuque, Gary (Jennifer) Schumacher, of Dubuque, and Thomas (Erin Buxton) Schumacher, of Lynnwood, WA; two daughters, Jean (John) Holmes, of Lynnwood, WA, and Mary Kay (Jason) Peddicord, of Dubuque; 19 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents; one son, James; and all of his siblings.
A special thank you to Dr. Loetcher and ManorCare Health Services for all of their loving care of Fritz.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Fritz’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.