WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Norbert “Bud” John Geers, 87, of West Palm Beach Florida passed away February 18, 2022. Bud was born May 21, 1934, in Petersburg, Iowa to Gerard and Frieda (Henkels) Geers. He was united in marriage to Cindy Rasmussen Geers on June 27, 1980. Bud served in the US Air Force as a radio repairman serving at Finley Air Force Base in North Dakota. He moved to Illinois in 1967 and was a Senior Construction Manager of large apartment complexes, commercial and housing developments. He was an active member of the Veterans Administration in North Chicago and West Palm Beach. He was preceded in death by his parents Gerard & Frieda Geers: six brothers, Rudy, Joe, Al , Gerry, Jim and John. Bud is survived by Cindy his loving wife of 42 years, siblings: Rosie Klein, Ed Geers, Fritz (Mary) Geers, Bill (Ginny) Geers, Gertie (Ralph) Hunt, Steve (Lila) Geers, Chuck (Vicky) Geers, and Clara (Jack) Cole. In laws Pat Joly, Marge Geers and Sharon Wikus. He has two estranged daughters Anne Marie Prince and Laura Geers. He has many nieces and nephews and enjoyed spending time with the Ameskamp family. In lieu of flowers, Bud asked that a memorial fund be established.
A Celebration of Life will be held May 7th at the Dyersville Social Center from 9:00 to 11:00.