Francis A. Bergfeld, 88, of Dubuque, Iowa, and formerly of East Dubuque, Illinois, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Stonehill Care Center.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Holy Family Church, New Melleray, with Fr. Rod Allers officiating, burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where a parish wake service will be at 4 p.m.
Francis was born on June 8, 1932 the son of Albert and Anna (Freking) Bergfeld. He grew up on the family farm and later farmed on his own farm in Peosta. He also drove semi-truck for over 40 years for various trucking firms, retiring at the age of 80. He was an avid NASCAR fan, especially of Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Tony Stewart. He enjoyed local stock car racing and specifically being part of the pit crew for Bill Beckman Racing. He took special pride in his lawn and garden and spent the majority of his time outdoors. His next door buddy and helper, Dustin Shireman, worked on many tasks together. In his later years, Francis particularly enjoyed going to Dairy Queen, his favorite place to eat, where he would order chicken strips and a strawberry sundae.
He is survived by his three children, Colleen (Bob) Rogers, Darrell (Veronica) Bergfeld and Connie (Michael) Heeren; and their mother Phyllis Bergfeld, all of Dubuque; six grandchildren, Tressa Steinbach, Tiffany Block, April Bergfeld, Austin Heeren, Tanner Heeren and Natasha Heeren; three step grandchildren Rob Rogers, Stacey Hewitt and Eric Rogers; ten great grandchildren; and four step great grandchildren; and his brother, Charles “Charlie” Bergfeld, of Peosta.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Myrtle McAllister; and a brother, William “Hoss” Bergfeld.
In lieu of flowers, a Francis Bergfeld memorial fund has been established.
The family would like to especially thank the nurses and staff at Stonehill, and Doctors Ken Steffen, John Whalen and Christine Holm, for all the care and kindness that they gave to Francis