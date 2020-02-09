William K. “Bill” Trowbridge, age 72, of Dubuque, was called home peacefully at 1:15 p.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020, at Ennoble Nursing and Rehabilitation, surrounded by his loving family.
To celebrate Bill’s life, family and friends may visit from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. To honor Bill’s life, private family services will be held immediately following the visitation. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery at a later date following cremation.
Bill was born on March 28, 1947, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Kenneth H. and Marcella M. (Schroeder) Trowbridge.
Bill was a lifelong resident of Dubuque honorably serving his country with the U.S. Army, being stationed in Germany for 2 years. He was united in marriage to the love of his life, Judith M. “Judy” Gilbertson, on May 29, 1971, in Dubuque. Bill and Judy have been blessed with 48 years together and 3 wonderful children. Bill was always a hard worker and was employed with John Deere Dubuque Works, as well as the Diamond Jo Casino as a dealer for almost 20 years. Bill was an avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, tending to his gardens, and was especially passionate about getting out on the river to do some walleye fishing. He was a great card player and looked forward to family poker games. Bill also enjoyed watching his beloved Cubs play on TV. Bill lived a simple life and beyond all, he lived his life for his family. We are deeply saddened at losing Bill in our daily lives, but will fondly cherish the countless memories we have made together forever.
Those left to cherish William’s memory include his wife, Judy Trowbridge, Dubuque, IA; his children, Chris (Dick) Brauer, Dubuque, IA, Natasha (Robert Horn) Nebel, Dubuque, IA, and Taylor (Ashley) Trowbridge, Dubuque, IA; his 3 grandchildren, Preston, Mason and Josh; his brothers, Don Hayes, Rocklin, CA, and Larry (Joanne) Trowbridge, Dubuque, IA; his sisters-in-law, Linda Lottes, Dubuque, IA, and Bonnie (Eric) Timmerman, Dubuque, IA; and many nieces and nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; a sister-in-law, Annie (John) Huseman; and a brother-in-law, Bob Lottes.
Bill’s family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Ennoble and Hospice of Dubuque for all of their help and support these past months.
