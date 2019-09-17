MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Gary Ehlinger, 65, passed away on September 14, 2019, after a long, hard battle against pancreatic cancer in his home.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Maquoketa. A visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. at Lahey and Dawson Funeral Home on Thursday, September 19, 2019, with a Rosary at 8 p.m. Burial will be held at St. Aloysius Cemetery in South Garryowen.
Gary was born on September 18, 1953, at Jackson County Hospital to Cyril and Avalene “Avie” (Small) Ehlinger. Gary worked for farmers, worked for Crane Construction, Land O’Lakes, now known as Sonac, and also drove semi for Simons and Richardson’s for over eight years. Gary enjoyed hunting and fishing and loved spending time with his grandkids. His other hobbies included riding his motorcycle, camping and he was always working in his garden and keeping his yard in tip top shape. He was a proud, loving father, a great friend that was always there to lend a helping hand, a lifelong Chicago Bears fan and an avid lawnmower.
Those left to cherish his memories are his mother, Avalene “Avie,” of Bernard; his children, Tonya “Adolf” Flenker, of Maquoketa, Craig (Tina) Ehlinger, of Andrew; five grandchildren, Chantelle Balliu, Christain Flenker, Tayler Ehlinger, Tanner Ehlinger, Cayden Oestern; two great-granddaughters, Sophie and Harper Jo Balliu; his siblings, Debra Oldham, of Davenport, Randy Ehlinger, of Zwingle, Greg (Lori) Ehlinger, of Bernard, Sandra (Jeff) Mason, of DeWitt, Lynn (Sharon) Ehlinger, of Maquoketa, Lori (Dave) Serrano II, of Davenport, and the mother of his two children, Cindy Casel; special lifelong friends, Lyle (Lorraine) Pershing and his loving Obie’s girls!
Preceding him in death are his father, Cyril; and brother Philip.
Memorials may be directed to the family in his honor.
Online condolences may be left for his family at www.laheys.com.