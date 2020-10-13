SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sister Helen (Marie Clara) Martin, OP, died Oct. 9, 2020, at St. Dominic Villa, Hazel Green, Wis.
Private services will be held.
She taught and/or was principal at schools in Wisconsin, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Minnesota and Alabama. Sister Helen served the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa Congregation as vicaress provincial of the Southeast Province and prioress of St. Clara Convent at Sinsinawa, Wis., and Divine Providence Convent at Des Plaines, Ill. She joined the Motherhouse community in 2007 before serving as Dominican Center coordinator, Spokane, Wash., and joining the St. Dominic Villa community in 2016.
Sister Helen was born in Ladd, Ill., Aug. 11, 1927, to James and Teresa (Flaherty) Martin. She is survived by nieces, nephews, and her Dominican Sisters with whom she shared 73 years of religious life.
Miller Funeral Home is handling arrangements.