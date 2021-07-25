Edward J. Breitbach, 87, of Dubuque, died Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at his home surrounded by family.
A private funeral Mass was held at the Church of the Resurrection. A celebration of Ed’s life will be held Sunday, August 1, at Derby Grange Golf Pavilion from 1:30 until 4 p.m. Family and friends are welcome to attend.
Ed was born December 24, 1932, in Key West, Iowa, the son of William and Agnes (Lynch) Breitbach. He married Arlene T. Streif on December 28, 1954, in Bankston, Iowa.
Ed is survived by his children, Sue (Scott) Matye, Paul (Vicki) Breitbach, Ron (Mary) Breitbach, of Dubuque, Julie (Don) Sherman, of Robins, IA, and Nancy (Tony) Mustain, of Gordonsville, VA; and son-in-law Cecil (Christina) O’Neal, of Des Moines, IA; 19 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; siblings, Joan Staver, Rose (Fran) Brune, Dorie (Wayne) Dodds, Bill (Jeanne) Breitbach; in-laws, Harlene Breitbach, Sr. Mildred Streif, Laura Streif and Donna Streif.
Ed was preceded in death by his wife, Arlene; his parents; father- and mother in-law, George and Mary Streif; his daughter, Deb O’Neal; granddaughter, Melinda O’Neal; a great-grandson, Jordan O’Neal; siblings, Ramona Kluesner, Tom Breitbach, Jim Breitbach; in-laws, Ed Streif, Alice Wilwert Oeth, Gilbert Wilwert, Bernard Oeth, Marion and Wayne Kirmse, Darrell and Lorraine Streif, and Don Staver.
Services were entrusted to Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service.