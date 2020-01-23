POSTVILLE, Iowa — Josephine Smith, 97, of Postville, died Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Veterans Memorial Hospital in Waukon, Iowa.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020, at Community Presbyterian Church, Postville, Iowa. There will also be a one-hour visitation before services at the church on Saturday.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Community Presbyterian Church, Postville, with Rev. Kate Rupert as the officiant. Burial will follow at Postville Cemetery. Schutte-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Postville is helping the family with arrangements.