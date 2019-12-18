DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Marvin H. Nickol, 86, of Dyersville, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at MercyOne Senior Care.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019, at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville, with burial in the church cemetery, where military honors will be accorded. Rev. Dennis Quint will officiate, with Rev. Al Vorwald co-celebrating. Visitation will be held from 2 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Avenue SW, in Dyersville, where an American Legion Post #137 service will be held at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue from 9 until 10 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home prior to funeral services.
Marvin was born February 26, 1933, in Monticello, Iowa, the son of Melvin and Margaret (Kremer) Nickol. He married Arlene Allen on November 8, 1951. She passed away February 23, 1992. He later married Rosemary Steger on April 26, 1996.
Survivors include his wife, Rosemary Nickol; his children, Gerald (Sandy) Nickol, Melvin (Ruth) Nickol, James (Becky) Nickol, Mark Nickol, all of Dyersville, John (Audrey) Nickol, of Worthington, Marlene (Steven) Wilson, of Cedar Rapids, Dianne (Michael) Sperfslage, of Edgewood; his step-children, Cindy Steger, Allan (Carrie) Steger, Phil (Gloria) Steger, Julie (Dave) Neumann, Dan (Tracy) Steger, Mike (Kirsten) Steger; numerous grandchildren; step-grandchildren, great-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; 3 sisters, Joan Tauke, Barbara (Jerry) Feldmann, Bonnie (Andy) Hollenback; 2 brothers, Billy (Betty) Mausser, Ronnie (Susie) Mausser; a sister-in-law, Ardrith Meeker.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Arlene Nickol in 1992; a son in infancy, Gerald Henry Nickol in 1953; two daughters-in-law, Glenda and Rebecca Nickol; brothers-in-law, Don Tauke and Fred Meeker; Tyler Steger in infancy, and Scott Wulfekuhle, his granddaughter’s husband.
The family would like to thank the staff of MercyOne Senior Care for their compassionate care. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.kramerfuneral.com.