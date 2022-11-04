Nancy M. (Knapp) Hess, 74, of Dubuque, Iowa, formerly of Cascade, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday November 2nd, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday November 5th, 2022, at St. Joseph the Worker with Fr. Brian Dellaert officiating. Friends and family may visit from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the church. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, is assisting the family.
Nancy was born on October 22nd, 1948, daughter of Hillard and Eleanor (Simmons) Knapp. She was united in marriage to her husband Richard Hess.
Nancy loved and cherished her husband, daughters, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed family trips, camping, mom/daughter shopping trips, traveling, car rides, and playing cards. She devoted her life to her family. She attended all of her daughters’ activities and continued through with her grandchildren. Her family adored her, and she adored them.
Nancy is survived by her husband Richard “Dick” of 56 years, her five daughters: Tammy (John) Feldmann, Tina Medel, Tracey (Rick Parker) Lynch, Tanya Miller, and Tiffany (Scott) Schiffer, her thirteen grandchildren: Samuel, Lucas, and Jax Feldmann, Treyvor Craven, Devon and Dylan Blanchard, Whitney Lynch, Noah, Cloie, and Sydni Miller, Laklend, Zayden, and Greyson Schiffer, along with two great-grandchildren Roman and Braylee Blanchard.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Mary Ann O’Shea and Margaret Smith, brothers Donald and Robert Knapp, parents-in-law Lucille and Henry Hess, in-laws Thomas Smith, Donald Pettinger, Mike Hess, Pat Hess, and Linda Lou Hess.
Thank you to the Dialysis team, doctors, and staff for the care they provided to Nancy. A special thank-you to Hospice of Dubuque along with family and friends for unwavering support during these difficult days.
The memory of Nancy will live on in our hearts forever. The stories and memories of her will be shared for generations to come.
