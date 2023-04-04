CUBA CITY, Wis. — Bruce C. Wilson, 83, of Cuba City, Wisconsin, passed away Friday, March 31, 2023. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Community Evangelical Free Church, Platteville, Wisconsin, with Pastor Larry Lloyd officiating. Burial will be in Platteville Hillside Cemetery. Friends and family may call from 9-11:45 a.m. Tuesday at the church prior to the service. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family.

Bruce was born on December 13, 1939 in Cuba City, Wisconsin, the son of Laverne and Mary (Sheffer) Wilson. He was united in marriage to Karen Birch on May 27, 2000 at Eagle Point Park in Dubuque, Iowa.

