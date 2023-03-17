EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — David A. Beckius, 87, of East Dubuque, IL, adoring husband, steadfast father and loving grandfather, passed away on March 12, 2023, at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics.

Visitation will be from 10:00AM to 12:00PM on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at St. Raphael Cathedral. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00PM with Fr. Dennis Quint officiating. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque, Iowa, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.leonardfuneralhome.com

