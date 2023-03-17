EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — David A. Beckius, 87, of East Dubuque, IL, adoring husband, steadfast father and loving grandfather, passed away on March 12, 2023, at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics.
Visitation will be from 10:00AM to 12:00PM on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at St. Raphael Cathedral. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00PM with Fr. Dennis Quint officiating. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque, Iowa, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.leonardfuneralhome.com
David was born on October 17, 1935, in Dubuque, Iowa, as the son of Leonard Beckius & Rose Beckius (nee Link). He served in the USNR from 1956 to 1959, primarily stationed on the USS Bushnell (AS15). He married Elizabeth R. Schraad on October 14, 1961, at St. Francis Xavier Church, Dyersville, IA. David worked several years at the Dubuque Packing Company and then at John Deere Dubuque Works for 39 years until his retirement. While working at Deere, he earned his BA in Business from Loras College.
David was a DIY enthusiast and loved the outdoors: fishing, hunting, camping and biking. He spent the past 15 years doting on his beloved grandchild.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years Elizabeth, his son Michael of East Dubuque, IL, his daughter Melissa of Cedar Rapids, IA, his son Timothy of Pleasant Prairie, WI, his granddaughter Aidan, and his sister Eleanor Bateman of Tucson, AZ. He is preceded in death by his sisters Rita Montgomery, Dorothy Gager, and Jeanette Conlan.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in David’s name may be directed to Disabled American Veterans, St. Joseph Indian School, or St. Labre Indian School.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and other staff of University of Iowa Hospital for his recent care; also, to Michael Conlan for his support of the Beckius family during David’s hospitalization.
