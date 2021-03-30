Ruth G. McEllhiney, of Dubuque, passed away on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at home, with her family by her side.
Her life was filled with friends and family, sharing laughter and love, so please join us with your favorite memories of Ruth from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, April 1, at Sundown’s North Lodge.
In 1932, Ruth was born in Cleveland, Ohio, daughter of Edward and Elsa (Schreiber) Gottermeyer. She grew up in Hinsdale, Illinois. She attended Northwestern University and in later years, graduated from the University of Dubuque.
Ruth married William A. McEllhiney and they lived in Laramie, Wyoming, while Bill completed his education. His career took them to Hinsdale, Illinois, and Wausau, Wisconsin, and eventually Dubuque.
Ruth enjoyed the people she met and the community opportunities presented. She was a Girl Scout leader, Red Cross volunteer, Sunshine Circle member, a docent at the Art Museum, a deacon at Westminster Presbyterian Church, a Master Gardener, and a member of Chapter IK of PEO and several book and bridge clubs. Her board work included the Dubuque Symphony, AFS International, Mount Pleasant Home, Visiting Nurse Association and the YWCA.
Her business career began at John Deere Dubuque in 1979 and ended with retirement in 1992, at John Deere Insurance. Ruth and her husband ran a bed and breakfast at their farm, Juniper Hill. Their guests, as well as Ruth, enjoyed the beautiful valley view, walks along Heritage Trail and skiing at Sundown.
Ruth’s first priority was her family and she loved them beyond all else. They were the light of her life.
Ruth is survived by her daughters; Carol Luster, of East Lansing, Michigan, Cathy (Matt) Rosing, of Fort Collins, Colorado, Marcela Faundez (Joachim) Fischer, of Barcelona, Spain; grandchildren Anna (Bradd) Melville, Ben (Beth) Luster, Eric Rosing, Emily Rosing (fiancée Josh); two great-granddaughters; sister-in-law, Sarah Gottermeyer; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, William; brother, Jack; and son-in-law, Tom Luster.
The family wants to extend a special thank you to Dr. Sara Loetscher for her compassion and care of our mother.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque’s Forever Fund.