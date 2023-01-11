KIELER, Wis. — Lawrence G. “Larry” Weber, 93, of Kieler, Wisconsin, passed away Sunday, January 8, 2023, at Bethany Home, Dubuque, Iowa. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Immaculate Conception Church in Kieler, Wisconsin, with Rev. Bernard Rott officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Family and friends may call from 3-7 p.m. Wednesday, January 11, at Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City where there will be a Parish Scripture Wake Service at 2:45 p.m. Friends may also call from 9:30-10:45 a.m. Thursday at the Immaculate Conception Church Parish Hall prior to the service.
Larry was born on July 11, 1929, on the farm in Jamestown Township, the son of George and Matilda (Kieler) Weber. He was united in marriage to Eileen Averkamp on November 23, 1950, at Nativity BVM Church in Menominee, Illinois. She preceded him in death on December 25, 2019.
Larry worked at John Deere Tractor Works for 32 years. He and Eileen farmed for 50 years, and Larry took great pride in the century old farm. Following his retirement, Larry worked for the Jamestown Township. He was a member of the UAW Local 94, Immaculate Conception Parish and the Holy Name Society. Larry enjoyed fishing, hunting, scroll sawing, making wooden crucifixes and other wood items.
Larry is survived by his children, Keith (Diane) Weber, Hazel Green, WI, Jim “Potsy” (fiancée, Julie Husemann) Weber, Kieler, and Sarah (Joe) Foley, Dubuque, IA; a son-in-law, Bob Splinter, Dubuque; two grandchildren, Morgan and Ben Foley; a sister, Marcella Lampe; and two sisters-in-law, Lillian Averkamp and Evelyn Averkamp.
Larry was also preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Mary Christine “Chris” Splinter; a sister, Dorothy (Francis) Oldenburg; and three brothers-in-law, Herbert Lampe, Wilmer Averkamp and Eldon Averkamp.
The family wishes to thank the staffs of Bethany Home and Hospice of Dubuque for their compassionate care.
