KIELER, Wis. — Lawrence G. “Larry” Weber, 93, of Kieler, Wisconsin, passed away Sunday, January 8, 2023, at Bethany Home, Dubuque, Iowa. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Immaculate Conception Church in Kieler, Wisconsin, with Rev. Bernard Rott officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Family and friends may call from 3-7 p.m. Wednesday, January 11, at Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City where there will be a Parish Scripture Wake Service at 2:45 p.m. Friends may also call from 9:30-10:45 a.m. Thursday at the Immaculate Conception Church Parish Hall prior to the service.

Larry was born on July 11, 1929, on the farm in Jamestown Township, the son of George and Matilda (Kieler) Weber. He was united in marriage to Eileen Averkamp on November 23, 1950, at Nativity BVM Church in Menominee, Illinois. She preceded him in death on December 25, 2019.

