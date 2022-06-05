Kenneth Leo Zeckser, 86 Years, of Dubuque, died June 4th, at home surrounded by his family.
Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m Monday, June 6th at St. Joseph the Worker Parish; a prayer service will begin at 6:30 p.m.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Ken will be at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church with Father Paul Attah-Nsiah as the Celebrant. Burial will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Key West. Full military honors will be rendered by the American Legion Post #6.
Kenneth was born March 11, 1936, in Fort Dodge, IA, the son of August William and Matilda Elsa Zeckser. On December 27, 1971, he married Karen Ann O’Connor at St. Joseph the Worker Parish in Dubuque. The theme of their marriage covenant was taken from Micah: “Live justly, love tenderly, and walk humbly with the Lord.” That was Ken!
Ken graduated from Manson High School and attended junior college. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving in Japan from 1954 — 1957. He received the coveted plaque naming him: Outstanding soldier of the month at the US. Army Transportation Terminal Command, Japan. Ken was a member of the 517th Military Police Company in Yokohama. Ken was a member of the Honor Guard in Tokyo before being sent to Yokohama.
Returning home, Ken worked for a short while in construction in Storm Lake before beginning his career as an insurance adjuster for about 35 years and as an agent in Dubuque for O’Connor Insurance for another 6 years.
He was an active member of St Paul the Apostle Parish in Davenport for 18 years and of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Parish for the past 31 years. Ken actively participated in both parishes, volunteering on Parish Council, as Eucharistic Minister, Money Counter, Usher, CEW participant, and festival worker at both parishes, all until his health was too compromised. Ken was also very active in 3 Parish Faith Groups at each parish over the past 50 years.
Over the years, Ken enjoyed participating in a bike club, in Indian Guides and Princesses with his children, and in following all of their activities. In these last 25 retirement years, Ken worked diligently for the poor and needy through St. Stephen’s Food Bank and St. Vincent de Paul’s Voucher Center. The Voucher Center was a great dream of Ken’s, wanting those in need to be welcomed directly to the Center to access the things they needed. After it opened, he visited many families and then welcomed them every day they were open until COVID came. Ken was honored and very humbled to receive the Governor’s Service Award in 2018 and to have been a nominee for the Dubuque Citizen of the Year in 2020.
Ken enjoyed playing cards, watching the Hawks and Notre Dame and visiting the homes of his grandchildren. He especially liked making surprise gifts or Christmas presents for them. He helped each of his children with home improvements, building and painting walls, and even constructing a backyard bridge. Ken loved home most of all. It was his comfort place of peace in this world. Ken was grateful for everything and asked for nothing. Everything was always “just fine”.
A good friend of Ken’s said of him: “Kenny is one of the finest people I know. He is so kind and always willing to help especially the less fortunate. He speaks to me by his example. He lives what Jesus asked us to do: ‘Love God and love one another.’ He is genuine. I am honored that he lets me call him friend.”
Survivors include Ken’s wife Karen; two daughters, Ann (John) Henkhaus of Sioux Falls, SD, their children Peter, Joseph, William and Sarah; Ellen (Cory) Tell of Sammamish, WA, their children August and Margaret; and one son, Zachary (Laura) Zeckser of Cedar Rapids, with IA their children Frederick, Gemma, Elizabeth, and John Francis Leo. Ken had four brothers & sisters-in-law: Frank (Robin) O’Connor, John (Mary Beth) O’Connor, Jerry (Mary) O’Connor, and Kevin (Abbie) O’Connor; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his siblings, Norman Zeckser, Ellen Zeckser, Verna Zierke ,and Garnita Johnson, his in-laws, Marion and Francis O’Connor, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established for Hospice of Dubuque, St. Vincent de Paul and St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church.
The family thanks most especially Sara and Amy from Hospice of Dubuque, Fr. Paul, and all the family and friends who have supported us over these days.
Facilitating arrangements is Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Ken’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.