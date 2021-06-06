ZWINGLE, Iowa — Lee J. “Willie” Neyens, age 61, of Zwingle, passed away on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at his home.
To celebrate Willie’s life, family and friends may visit from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. To honor Willie’s life, funeral services will be held immediately following visitation at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Behr Funeral Home. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Willie was born on December 13, 1959, in Dubuque, son of John J. “Jay” and Margaret M. “Peg” (Reardon) Neyens.
Willie graduated from Maquoketa High School and attended NICC in Calmar where he studied to be an electrician. He married Wendy Rubel in 1983, at St. Lawrence Church, and they were blessed with two daughters before going their separate ways. He was employed with Celotex and Flexsteel Industries, he owned WW Trophies for a time and was lastly working at Little Bear Country Club in Wyoming, Iowa. In his free time, Willie enjoyed being outside hunting, fishing, golfing, kayaking and working in the garden. He was always “fartin’ around” working on one of his projects around the farm. Willie loved spending time with his family, especially the grandkids. He enjoyed attending concerts, and was also the light and sound guy for the band “Jammer”. Willie was always on the go and he will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Those left to cherish Willie’s memory include his children, Trista (Jason) Michel, Bettendorf, IA, and Lindsay Neyens, Dubuque; his six grandchildren, Bree, Seth, Kady, Ayden, Autumn and Ryha; his great granddaughter, Willow; his brother, Dennis Neyens, Savanna, IL; his nephew, Ricky Neyens, East Troy, WI; his stepfather, Kenneth Horch, Zwingle; his aunt, Patricia Reardon, Dubuque; and his former wife, Wendy (Jerry “Gus”) Westemeyer, Dubuque.
Willie was preceded in death by his father, Jay Neyens; his mother, Peg Horch; two brothers, Ronald Neyens and Edward Neyens; and an uncle, Jim Reardon.
Willie’s family would like to extend a heart felt thank you to his best friends, Dave and Carol Dunne; your support and generosity throughout the years is appreciated more than words can say. Also thanks to his cousin, Deb Mahoney, for all of her friendship and help.
The family will thankfully receive your support through phone calls, greeting cards and memorials in Willie’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Willie Neyens Family.
