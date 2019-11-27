POSTVILLE, Iowa — Clara Mae Kruse, 93, of Postville, Iowa, died Monday, November 25, 2019, at Good Samaritan Society in Postville.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Friday, November 29, 2019, at Schutte-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Postville. There will also be a one-hour visitation before Mass at the church on Saturday. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at St. Bridget Catholic Church in Postville. Burial will follow at Postville Cemetery.