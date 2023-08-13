GARNAVILLO, Iowa — Richard A. Owings, 75, of Garnavillo, died on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, at Morris Funeral Home in Guttenberg, Iowa. Private services will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Guttenberg City Cemetery.