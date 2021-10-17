Mariela Margaret Berthel, 94, of Dubuque, Iowa, formerly of Bernard, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, surrounded by her family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday, October 25, 2021, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church with Father Steven Rosonke officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery in Key West. Visitation will be held Sunday, October 24, 2021, from 2-6 p.m. at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road where there will be a parish scripture wake service at 6 p.m.
She was born March 4, 1927, in St. Donatus, Iowa to Theodore and Stella (Frantzen) Kalmes. She graduated from St. Columbkille Catholic High School in 1945. On April 21, 1948 she was united in marriage to Loras Berthel at St. Donatus Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on October 28, 1999. The couple farmed in the Bernard area for many years until moving into Dubuque in 1996. She worked at Clinton Engines and waitressed at the Twelve Mile House. Was a farmer’s wife and homemaker. She was a loving mom, Nana, great Nana, and great-great Nana who loved spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed picking up eggs, sewing, helping her mom finish quilts, cooking, baking buns and playing euchre.
She belonged to the Rosary Society at St. Patrick’s parish, North Garryowen while in Bernard. She was also a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Dubuque.
She is survived by her two daughters Sandra (Matt Schurman) Sharkey of Bloomington, Minnesota and Michele Nielsen of Aurora, Colorado. Eleven grandchildren: Rachel (Josh) Neuhaus, Charles (Genavieve) Sharkey IV, Samantha (Bryan Barnett) Berthel, Cody (Kateri Kogan-Moland) Nielsen, Zachary (Kaileia Moland) Nielsen, Ty (Shaylah Babbs) Nielsen, Katilyn (Corey Ary) Schmidt, Chance Berthel, Chase Berthel, Deborah (Dominick Funk) Berthel, and Kansas Berthel. Twelve great grandchildren: Dustiney (Davel) Salabie, Ethan Daughetee, Zolynn Neuhaus, Xandra Neuhaus, Athena Neuhaus, Caleb Barry, Charles Sharkey V, Caitlyn Sharkey, Adriana Russell, Averie Moland, Cody Nielsen Jr. and Jionni Nielsen. She also had four great great grandchildren: Zedakya Giles, Zayvion Sharkey, Kaleicya Salabie and Collin Barry. One brother: Lawrence (Windy) Kalmes of St Donatus, IA. Five sisters-in-law: Grace Sterk, of Charlotte, IA, Marlene McAllister of Dyersville, IA, Mary Jean (Wayne) Nantz of DeWitt, IA, Marie Berthel of Bellevue, IA, Verna Berthel-Powell of DeWitt, IA. Many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by sons Kevin Berthel on September 27, 1995 and Michael Berthel on May 18, 2009, her parents, Ted and Stella Kalmes, her parents-in-law, Nick and Anna Berthel, two brothers: Harold (Marie) Kalmes, and Bert (Mary) Kalmes, one sister: Rosela Mae (Lloyd) Gibbs. One sister-in-law, Helen Kalmes, brothers-in-law: Gerald Berthel, John (Phyllis) Berthel, Edwin Berthel, Harvey (Mary) Berthel, Tom McAllister, Bob Sterk, Larry Dalton, and Lawrence Powell. Nephews: Duane Gibbs and Larry Kalmes. Nieces: Beverly Frey and Julie Funke.
A special thank you to the Finley Unity Point home care team for all their care. A special thank you to the Hospice of Dubuque staff Elizabeth, Jeanette, Angelia, Stacy, Nichole and especially nurse Betsy for all their wonderful care with Mom.
She will be loved and forever in our hearts.