CUBA CITY, Wis. — Jacquelyn G. Brewer, 79, of Cuba City, Wisconsin, died Friday, October 16, 2020, at Prairie Ridge, Galena, Illinois. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at St. Rose of Lima Church, Cuba City, Wisconsin, with Rev. David Flanagan officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. A public visitation for friends will be held from 9-10:45 a.m. Tuesday at the church. The family requests you utilize masks during the duration of your visit in the church and that you practice social distancing. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family.
Jacquelyn was born on April 2, 1941, in Galena, Illinois, the daughter of Harry and Hazel (Bills) Peters. She graduated from Galena High School. She married Richard “Rabbit” Brewer on August 20, 1966, at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Dubuque. He preceded her in death on September 29, 2010.
Jacquelyn was a banker at the Cuba City State Bank for many years. She enjoyed spending quality time with her husband while fishing and hunting, and was known to be competitive with him. Jacquelyn also enjoyed completing artwork projects and sewing.
Survivors include her brothers, Richard “R.J.” Peters and Donald Peters, both of Galena; her sister-in-law, Maxine Peters, Galena; and many nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Victor Peters; and two sisters-in-law, Algean Peters and Sheila Brewer.
The family wishes to thank Hospice of Dubuque, Prairie Ridge and Doctor Jill Powers.
