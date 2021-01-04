Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Margaret M. Burlage, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, Reiff Funeral Home, Dyersville. Mass of Christian burial: 2 p.m. Tuesday, St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Worthington, Iowa.
Grace DeFontaine, Dubuque — Burial: 10:30 a.m. today, Mount Calvary Cemetery, Dubuque.
Ann M. Duehr, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, Egelhoff, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, Resurrection Church, Dubuque.
Bernadine F. Freymiller, Fennimore, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, Fennimore United Methodist Church, Fennimore. Services: 7 p.m. Wednesday, at the church.
Roger H. Hermsen, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Tuesday, St. Mary Catholic Church, Manchester.
William R. Kelly, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, St. Joseph Church, Key West, Iowa. Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Milford L. Moore, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Dubuque.
Charles Wiederholt, Hazel Green, Wis. — Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, Our Lady of the Assumption, Beloit, Wis.; 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, St. Frances De Sales Catholic Church, Hazel Green; and 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 8, St. Frances De Sales Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 8, St. Frances De Sales Catholic Church.