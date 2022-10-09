George Joseph Lippe passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Stonehill Health Center.
Visitation will be held Saturday, October 15th from 9:00 to 11:00 am at Holy Spirit Parish, Sacred Heart Church, followed by the funeral mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque, Iowa is assisting the family.
Son of Cletus and Dolora Lippe, George was born in Dubuque March 27, 1945, ten months after his sister, Faye. George and Faye enjoyed a special, lifelong friendship. His beloved siblings, older sister, Margo, and younger brother, Greg, completed the family.
George graduated from Wahlert High School in 1964, and worked at the A&P Grocery Store before joining the Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate. During his time as a religious brother, he served at several retreat houses in southern Illinois.
In 1973, George returned to secular life and began his career working with special needs people at Area Residential Care (ARC) in Dubuque. He worked there until his retirement in 2010.
George joined his father and brother Greg on several road trips throughout the U.S. and Canada. He enjoyed visiting the families of his sisters, Margo Schmitt and Faye Motonaga. He loved fishing, gardening, mowing lawns, and watching the Iowa Hawkeyes and Notre Dame Irish football games. George loved telling jokes to anyone, but especially his nieces and nephews.
George was an integral part of many of the Lippe family vacations and holiday celebrations, making those times very special with his fun-loving personality. Greg’s seven children all formed strong relationships with their uncle George.
George was preceded in death by his parents, Cletus and Dolora Lippe, and his sister, Margo Schmitt.
George will be missed by many people. Survivors include sister, Faye Motonaga, Wildomar, California, brother, Greg (Peggy), Hillsboro, Wisconsin, brother-in-law, Ray Schmitt, Normal, Illinois, and fourteen nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind dear friends Al Pecina, Bill Cullen, Bill Phillips, Carole Nelson, Mike Hickey, Nicholas Kass, Phil White, Steve McMahon, and many others from his time working at ARC.
Special thanks to the staff at Stonehill, including Norma, Sheila, and Rachel for their care and support of George while he made Stonehill his home. Thanks also to the caring staff from Hospice of Dubuque for their services.
