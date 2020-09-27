Richard A. “Hank” Henry, 60, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on September 19, 2020, at UnityPoint-Health, Finley Hospital.
No public visitation or service will be held. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, is assisting the family.
Hank was born on August 15, 1960, in Dubuque, the son of Charles and Maxine (Abbott) Henry. He attended Hempstead High School in Dubuque and was the owner and operator of R.A. Henry Trucking.
On July 21, 2000, he married Ann Leibold at the Fenlon Place Elevator. Hank had a passion for rescue animals, he especially loved all the Boxers that his wife brought home. He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson with all his biker brothers and sisters.
Hank is survived by his wife Ann; three stepchildren, Nicole Howell, of Dubuque, Jake (Erin) Howell, of East Dubuque, IL, and Jesse (Allisa) Howell, of East Dubuque, IL; seven grandchildren, Daelynn, Kylie, Hayleigh, Wyatt, Henry, Charlie and Nolan; his mother, Maxine Henry, of Asbury; his sister, Kathy (David) Russett, of Asbury; sister-in-law, Theresa (Jim) Guadagnoli, of St. Charles, IL; brother-in-law, AJ Leibold, of East Dubuque, IL.; nieces and nephews, Denise Carpenter, Chad Mitchley, Lexi Guadagnoli and Jimmy Guadagnoli.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Henry; sister, JoAnne Whitt; his grandson, Dylan; mother-in-law, Peg Leibold; father-in-law, Art Leibold; along with his maternal and paternal grandparents.
The family would like to thank the Finley Hospital nurses, aides and Dr. Hillard Salas for all their care and kindness they gave. A special thank you to Nicole Howell for all her love and care she showed Hank; and to Howie and Magic, brothers till the end!
