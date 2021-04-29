DENVER, Colo. — Roger Giellis, of Denver, Colorado, passed away on April 19, 2021.
Funeral Mass is on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at St. Vincent de Paul, Denver, CO.
A Celebration of Life for Roger will follow the services from 1-4 p.m. at the Giellis Home (642 S. Corona Street, Denver, CO 80209). Food and refreshments will be served. All are welcome.
Roger was born in Dubuque, Iowa, to George and Adele Giellis. He grew up with his brothers George, Ray and Tim, and sister, Sue. As a boy, he played baseball and basketball. His family had a cottage on the Platte River in Wisconsin ... a wonderful place for childhood adventures: fishing, swimming, boating and hunting.
Roger attended Holy Ghost GS, Wahlert HS, Loras College in Dubuque, and graduated in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Detroit. He won the Hughes Aircraft Graduate Fellowship to UCLA where he did postgraduate studies while working for Hughes. When Roger moved to Denver in the late 1960s, he worked at Martin Marietta and his career in the exploration of space began. Roger and Jeannie were married on November 17, 1973.
Roger contributed to many aspects of American space exploration from the late 1960s to the 2000s. He helped develop the thermal shield of the Mars Viking Lander, worked on the Skylab program, the Space Based Laser, and some classified programs that contributed to national security. In the 1990s, he was the thermal engineering lead for the Stardust Sample Return Capsule. After launching in 1999 and collecting comet particles, this first-of-its kind mission returned with its valuable samples to Earth in 2006. With Roger’s help, this was the first return to Earth of samples from anywhere other than the moon. The capsule is currently in the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum.
After his Stardust experience, Roger continued to work on Earth return capsules, including Genesis, which launched in 2001. In 1991 he was invited to go to Moscow as part of a US/USSR aerospace exchange program, and enjoyed hosting Russian engineers when they came to Denver. He retired as a senior staff engineer in the Thermophysics Section from Lockheed Martin in 2002. He next worked as a consultant for Muniz Engineering, doing the heat shield thermal design for the Curiosity rover which landed on Mars in 2012.
Roger and Jeannie loved to visit family and friends in Wisconsin, Iowa, Arizona, California, North Carolina, Florida, Texas and beyond. They also loved to travel globally. With Jeannie, Roger was active in St. Vincent de Paul Church, including with their Respect Life committee, where he participated in prayer and Mass activities outside Planned Parenthood and the March for Life at the Capitol.
Roger was blessed with many dear friends and he treasured his time with them, especially in light of COVID and during his fight with cancer.
Roger is survived by his wife of nearly 48 years, Jeannie Giellis; his daughter, Jen Garner (Dave); his son, Chris Giellis, (Jamie); and grandson, Jackson; his brother, Tim Giellis; his sister, Sue Hagerty (Will); and nephews, Tim Hagerty and Kevin Hagerty.
In lieu of flowers, his family would be honored if you made a donation in his name to Step Denver (www.stepdenver.org), the Leukemia Lymphoma Society (www.lls.org), or the Alliance Defending Freedom (www.adflegal.org).
Tribute Wall and obituary: https://funeralhosting.org/hcy/notices/Roger-Giellis
