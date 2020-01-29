Lonnie Feron Parr III, age 83, of Chillicothe, Ill., formerly of Dubuque, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Heritage Health in Chillicothe.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Edward Catholic Church in Chillicothe. Visitation will be held one hour prior to Mass on Saturday as well as on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Military honors and Rosary prayers will be at 7 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Cremation rites will be accorded following the services and burial of ashes will be at Chillicothe City Cemetery.