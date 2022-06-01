Sister Mary Lou Anglin, BVM, 61, of Mount Carmel Bluffs, 1160 Carmel Dr, Dubuque, Iowa, died Sunday, May 29, 2022.
Funeral services will be Friday, June 3, 2022, in the Mary Frances Clarke Chapel at Mount Carmel Bluffs. (Mask are required.) Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. followed by the Sharing of Memories at 9:30 a.m. The Mass of Christian Burial begins at 10:30 a.m. Burial of cremated remains will be in the Mount Carmel Cemetery. All services may be viewed through live videostream beginning at 9:15 a.m. at https://portal.stretchinternet.com/bvmsisters/.
Sister Lou served the BVM congregation as formation director and vice-president. She ministered as an elementary teacher, secondary religion teacher and campus minister in St. Louis and as an elementary teacher in Holy Trinity, Ala.
She was born Dec. 4, 1960, in Dubuque, Iowa, to John “Jack” and Laverne (Mahoney) Anglin. She entered the BVM congregation July 16, 1985, from St. Patrick Parish, Epworth, Iowa. She professed first vows on July 16, 1988, and final vows on July 16, 1994.
She was preceded in death by her father and a brother Patrick Anglin. She is survived by her mother; a brother Robert “Bob” Anglin, Madison, Wis.; a sister Diane Forner, Gilbert, Ariz.; nieces; nephews; and the Sisters of Charity, BVM, with whom she shared life for 36 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.