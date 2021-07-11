Sister Mary Angela Buser, BVM, 94, of Mount Carmel Bluffs, 1170 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, Iowa, died Tuesday, July 6, 2021.
Private funeral services will be Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Virtual sharing of memories begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Memorial Mass at 10:30 a.m. Sister Mary Angela donated her body to science, so burial will be at a later date. Services are private because of COVID-19 restrictions. All services may be viewed through live videostream at https://portal.stretchinternet.com/bvmsisters/.
Sister Mary Angela ministered as chair and instructor of the education department and coordinator of teacher certification and placement at Clarke University in Dubuque, Iowa. She served as an elementary teacher in Chicago; Lead, S.D.; and West Hempstead, N.Y.; principal in Kansas City, Mo., and West Hempstead, N.Y.; and a volunteer tutor in Chicago.
She was born Oct. 10, 1926, in Halstead, Kan., to Daniel and Ida (Winterscheidt) Buser. She entered the BVM congregation Feb. 2, 1946, from Sacred Heart Parish, Halstead, Kan. She professed first vows Aug. 15, 1948, and final vows on Aug. 15, 1953.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Angela Mary Koetting, Cecilia Elizabeth Buser, Veronica Hyacinth Buser, Helen Genevieve Rumpf, Margaret Ann Buser, CSJ, and Danetta Buser, BVM; and a brother, Celestine Daniel Buser. She is survived by nieces, nephews and the Sisters of Charity, BVM, with whom she shared life for 75 years.
Memorials may be given to Sisters of Charity, BVM Support Fund, 1100 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, IA 52003 or online at https://www.bvmsisters.org/support_donate.cfm.
Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, Dubuque, Iowa 52003 is in charge of arrangements.