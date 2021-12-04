LANCASTER, Wis. — June Hazel Udelhoven, age 96, of Lancaster, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on December 2, 2021, at Grant Regional Health Center. She was born on June 3, 1925, in Potosi, Wisconsin, to Harvey W. and Pearl (Buss) Graham. On June 11, 1948, she was joined in marriage to Fredrick B. Udelhoven at St. Clement Catholic Church in Lancaster, where June was a long-time member.
June was a graduate of Potosi High School. After graduation, she worked as a store clerk at Walsh’s Store in Tennyson and Potosi. During WWII and until her marriage, she worked as a bookkeeper at the Potosi Brewery. June worked for another 22 years at Unified Counseling as a bookkeeper.
She is survived by her children, Nancy (John) Conway, Dwight (Kay), Scott, Cheryl (Terry Reed) Bedward, and Paul (Jill); 10 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Julien Graham and Gregory Graham; two sisters, Jeannine Hugill and Sharon Greer.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Fredrick B. Udelhoven; her sister, Lillian Baumgartner, and 3 brothers, Garland Graham, Lowell Graham, and Harlow Graham.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, December 6, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Clement Catholic Church in Lancaster with Father William Vernon officiating. The Mass will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s Facebook page. Burial will be in St. Clement Cemetery, South Lancaster Township. There will be a visitation at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the Mass begins. Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Lancaster is assisting the family.