ARLINGTON, Iowa — Ronald L. Thornton, 76, of Arlington and formerly of Monona, died on Saturday, June 10, 2023.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 2:45 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at Schutte-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Postville. A graveside service will follow at 3 p.m. at Postville Cemetery.