GUTTENBERG, Iowa — Bonnie Lee Miller, 65, of Guttenberg and formerly of Dubuque passed away September 8, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 to 4pm Sunday, October 3, at the Benton (Wis.) VFW. Burial will be in Benton, WI.
Bonnie was born on January 1, 1956, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Robert and Alice (Brokus) Miller.
Bonnie was a devoted mother and grandmother as well as a long-time employee at Imagine the Possibilities (formerly G&G Living) where she loved and treated all the individuals as her own. When Bonnie wasn’t working, she enjoyed spending time with her family and thrift shopping. Bonnie was a collector of brass items as well as Betty Boop and Coca-Cola Memorabilia. Bonnie is survived by her children, Steven, Matthew, and Lucas Kramer of Guttenberg, IA. 9 grandchildren Jacob, Kali, Dalton, Lindsey, Austin, Tera, Brittany, Zac, and Levi Kramer. 1 great-grandchild, Grayson Harbaugh, her siblings, Charlotte (Randy) Waterman, East Dubuque, IL, Linda (Nick) Martin, Anamosa, IA, Alice (Rick) Revenig, Dubuque, IA, Robert (Tressa) Miller, Benton, WI. and many nieces and nephews.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents and long time significant other, Raymond Handke.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Hoffman and the staff at both the Guttenberg Municipal Hospital and Mayo Clinic for all of the loving care provided to Bonnie and her family.