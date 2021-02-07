EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Jennifer Lopez, 20, of East Dubuque, died Monday, February 1, 2021 as a result of a homicide in Dubuque.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, February 8, 2021, at St. Patrick’s Church in Dubuque, with Fr. Greg Bahl officiating. Burial will be in East Dubuque Cemetery. The Mass will be live-streamed on The Miller Funeral Home Group Facebook page, starting at 10:30 a.m.
Visitation will be from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday at the Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque. Due to the COVID-19 virus, CDC and state rules will be observed with facemasks and social distancing observed. No more than 50 people are allowed in the funeral home at one time.
Jennifer was born on July 19, 2000, in Dubuque, the daughter of Octavio and Maria E. (Martinez) Lopez. She attended school in Galena and recently graduated from Capri School of Cosmetology.
Jennifer enjoyed rollerblading, dancing, going out to eat, and doing hair & make-up. She loved her brother and sisters and was always there for them.
Surviving are her parents, Octavio and Maria; her brother Zidane, and her sisters, Mafe and Melanie Lopez, all of East Dubuque; grandparents, Antonio Martinez, of Chicago, Nabora Gomez, of Monroe, WI, and Petra Lagunes, of Mexico.
A Jennifer Lopez memorial fund has been established.
