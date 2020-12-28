Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Deanne J. Bennett, Darlington, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. today, Erickson Funeral Home, Darlington. Services: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Hugo L. Engelken, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Thomas T. Frost, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque. Services: 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Jerome L. Koch, Dyersville, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Steve Niedert Sr., Marshalltown, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, Dubuque.
Harold M. Nimmick, Asbury, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Dubuque. Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, at the funeral home.
Marigold L. Patters, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Dubuque.
Gerald H. Prier, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Elaine Fitzpatrick Witt, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Key West. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the church.