Ruth Bohnsack, Elizabeth, Ill. — Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Elizabeth. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 16, and 10 a.m. Tuesday until time of services at the church.
Jean Dunne, Otter Creek, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 16, St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Otter Creek. Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. today, Hachmann Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bellevue, Iowa, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Kenneth Eden, Massbach, Ill. — Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Massbach. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 16, Hermann Funeral Home, Stockton, Ill.
LaVonne J. Ferguson, Dubuque — Services: 2 p.m. today, Steeple Square, 101 E. 15th St. Celebration of Life: Noon to 2 p.m. today at Steeple Square.
June M. Friederick, La Motte, Iowa — Celebration of life: 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, Midtown Marina, East Dubuque, Ill.
Sister Patricia Heuer, OSF, Dubuque — Services: 1 p.m. Monday, March 16, Francis Chapel. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today at the chapel.
Harvey J. Kloss, Elizabeth, Ill. — Services: 11 a.m. Monday, March 16, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Elizabeth. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. today, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Elizabeth, and after 10 a.m. Monday at the church.
Kay Mooney, Harpers Ferry, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Monday, March 16, Immaculate Conception Wexford Catholic Church, Lansing, Iowa. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Martin Funeral Home, Waukon, Iowa.
Theresa M. Sawvell, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 5 p.m. Friday, March 20, Happy’s Place, 2323 Rockdale Road.
James J. Shaw, Lancaster, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, April 25, Christ Lutheran Church, Lancaster. Visitation: 9 a.m. Saturday, April 25, until time of services at the church.
Peter A. Wilberding, Greencastle, Pa. — Services: 10 a.m. Friday, May 15, Sacred Heart Church, Dubuque. Celebration of life: Noon Friday, May 15, Riverfront Pavilion, Eagle Point Park, Dubuque.