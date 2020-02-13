SHULLSBURG, Wis. — Donald H. “Ducky” Harwick, 75, of Shullsburg, WI, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, February 9, 2020, at his home.
A gathering will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, February 15, at Furlong Funeral Home, Shullsburg. In keeping with his wishes, there will be no services, and burial will occur at later date in Scales Mound Township Cemetery, Scales Mound, IL. Cremation rites have been accorded.
He was born March 3, 1944, in Shullsburg, the son of Harold and June (Davis) Harwick. Donald married Darlene Green Dole on May 4, 1974, at Schapville Lutheran Church, Schapville, IL, and she preceded him in death on January 19, 1994. Don was an avid stock car racing fan and enjoyed watching his beloved Wisconsin Badgers and Green Bay Packers.
He is survived by his three grandchildren, Seth (Emilee) Harwick, their daughter and great-granddaughter, Olivia Harwick all of Dubuque, IA, Logan and Brianna Harwick, both of Bernard, IA; three stepsons, Mickey, Rick, and Tony Dole; sister, Geraldine (William) McCauley, of Cuba City, WI, and twin sister, Dorothy (Gary) Curran, of Shullsburg; and a sister-in-law, JoAnn Harwick, of Benton, WI; and his many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; a son, Donald Jr.; granddaughter, Hannah Harwick; two stepsons, Steven and Roland Dole; brother, James Harwick; sister, Phyllis Morrissey; brother-in-law, Richard Morrissey; and three nephews, Steven Morrissey, Mark Ubersox and Rick Harwick.