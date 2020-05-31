WATERLOO, Iowa — Douglas J. Toom, 65, former long-time resident of Dubuque, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in Waterloo, Iowa, after a brief illness.
Interment will be at Oak Wood Cemetery, Pella, Iowa, at a date to be determined.
