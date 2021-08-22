DYERSVILLE, Iowa — David J. A. Kramer, 81, of Dyersville, Iowa passed away Thursday, August 20, 2021 at home surrounded by his family after a short, but very courageous battle with cancer.
Visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m. Monday, August 23, 2021, at Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave SW in Dyersville. Visitation will continue Tuesday morning, August 24 from 9 -10 a.m. at Kramer Funeral Home prior to funeral services.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville. Burial will be in St. Francis Xavier Church Cemetery, Dyersville. Rev. Dennis Quint will officiate with Rev. Carl Ries concelebrating.
Dave was born July 14, 1940, in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of Alphonse “Shorty” and Irene (Lansing) Kramer. He married Janice L. Klaren on August 8, 1962 at St. Paul Catholic Church in Worthington. He and Jan raised their family and farmed East of Dyersville for many years. After retiring from farming, they moved to Dyersville and Dave began working for Lumber Specialties driving semi loads of lumber all over Iowa. Dave was a well-known country music drummer in the area, playing for local dances and parties. He and Jan loved to go dancing with their friends all over the Midwest. Dave volunteered his time helping with Xavier and Beckman scrip programs, Beckman Gala donations, and driving priests for funerals at the Basilica. He enjoyed mowing lawn and fishing at the Stelken Farm up north, puzzles and laughter with family and friends. Dave took great pride in his family, being a husband, dad, grandpa and great grandpa brought him great joy.
Dave is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Jan, two daughters: Diane (Dale) Hefel of Farley, Janet (Mark) Stelken of Dyersville; 5 grandchildren: Danielle (Ryan) Bries of Dyersville, Dina (Ryan) Link of Farley, Andy (Emily) Stelken of Dyersville, Jenna (Kevin) Maiers of Farley, Madison Stelken of Cedar Falls; 2 great-grandsons: Kasson Link and Waylon Stelken and sister-in-law, Delores Klaren of Hopkinton.
He was preceded in death by a son, Darrell Kramer in 2013, his parents, parents-in-law, Nicholas and Armella (Schwers) Klaren, in-laws: Joseph and Joann Klaren in infancy, Betty Klaren, Fred Klaren, James and Judy Klaren.
Thank you to Dr. Cheryl Morgan-Ihrig, nurse Jenny H. and the Palliative Care team at Mercy One Cancer Center. Special thanks to Hospice of Dubuque, especially Melissa.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.kramerfuneral.com