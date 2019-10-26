Sr. Barbara (Roland) Schaefer, OSF, 90, of Clare House, Dubuque, died Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Clare House.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 1 p.m. Monday, October 28, in Francis Chapel. Visitation will be held Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. with a funeral vigil at 7 p.m. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
She was born November 5, 1928, in Waterloo, Iowa, daughter of Peter and Wilhemina (Haberzeth) Schaefer.
She entered the Sisters of St. Francis August 25, 1947, and made final profession of vows August 10, 1953. Sister received her master’s degree in reading education at University of Cardinal Stritch, Milwaukee, WI. She ministered as an educator in Iowa at Remsen, Ashton, Roseville, Manchester, Waterloo, St. Joseph, Bode, St. Michael’s and Heelan, Sioux City, and at St. Mary’s and Sacred Heart, Dubuque. She was also missioned in Illinois at Melrose Park.
Sister is survived by her sister, Gloria Ann Barfield; nieces and nephews; and her Franciscan sisters.
Sister was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Mary (John) Kidwell; her brothers, Melvin (Joan) and Charles (Diana); and her brother-in-law, Kenneth Barfield.
Memorials may be given to the Sisters of St. Francis, Dubuque, IA.
Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
The sisters of St. Francis express their thanks to Hospice of Dubuque for their care and concern.