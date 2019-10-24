WAVERLY, Iowa — Dennis Carl Schroeder, age 73, of Waverly, and formerly of Dubuque, died Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.
Dennis was born on December 19, 1945, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Paul and Norma (Hageman) Schroeder. He was raised in Denver, Iowa, and was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church, where he was baptized and confirmed and later graduated from the Denver High School. He attended the University of Northern Iowa, graduating in 1968 with his Bachelor of Arts Degree and later obtained his master’s in education. Dennis entered the United States Army in 1971 and later transferred to the Iowa National Guard.
He spent the majority of his teaching career at Dubuque Hempstead High School, starting in 1973 and retiring in 2011. While at Dubuque Hempstead, he was Department Chair of Social Studies, Talented and Gifted Coordinator, and led the National Council for Economics Team, winning the competition in 2002, second place in 2001 and 2005, and third place in 2004. Teaching was his job, passion, and hobby, however, in his spare time he liked spending time outdoors on his farm near Denver.
Dennis’ memory is honored by his brother, Jim Schroeder, of Cedar Falls; and six nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Dennis has been cremated and private graveside services will be held at St. Peter Cemetery in Denver in November.
