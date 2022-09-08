Sister Rebecca (Adele) Rosemeyer, OSF, age 100, of Clare House, Dubuque, Iowa, passed away at 8:35 p.m. Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at Clare House.

The Rite of Final Committal will be held at the Clare House Chapel, Mount St. Francis Center at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 8, 2022, followed by burial at the Sisters of St. Francis natural burial site. A Memorial Mass will be held at the Clare House Chapel at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, September 12, 2022. Visitors will be required to wear masks. Livestream of the services can be viewed at: www.youtube.com/dubuquefranciscans.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.