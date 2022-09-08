Sister Rebecca (Adele) Rosemeyer, OSF, age 100, of Clare House, Dubuque, Iowa, passed away at 8:35 p.m. Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at Clare House.
The Rite of Final Committal will be held at the Clare House Chapel, Mount St. Francis Center at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 8, 2022, followed by burial at the Sisters of St. Francis natural burial site. A Memorial Mass will be held at the Clare House Chapel at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, September 12, 2022. Visitors will be required to wear masks. Livestream of the services can be viewed at: www.youtube.com/dubuquefranciscans.
Sister Rebecca was born on January 19, 1922, in Thorp, WI, the daughter of Raymond and Ida (Budden) Rosemeyer.
She entered the Sisters of St. Francis September 8, 1941 and made final profession of vows August 10, 1947. Sister received her master’s degree in English from Loyola University, Chicago, IL. She ministered as an educator in Iowa at Remsen; Pocahontas; Briar Cliff College, Sioux City; and in Dubuque at Immaculate Conception Academy, Wahlert High School, and Loras College. She served as Coordinator of Collette Center, Chapel Coordinator, and Administrative Secretary at Mount St. Francis Center in Dubuque.
Sister is survived by her sister, Marcelle Podvin; sister-in-law Dorothy Newbys; nieces and nephews; and her Franciscan sisters.
Sister was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Norma (John) Gamrath; brothers Raymond (Ester and Vivian) Rosemeyer, Charles (Betty Jean) Rosemeyer, Robert (Myrt) Rosemeyer, Justin (Mary Ann) Rosemeyer, and Eugene Rosemeyer; and a brother-in-law, Bill Podvin.
The Sisters of St. Francis express their thanks to Hospice of Dubuque for their care and concern.
Memorials may be given to the Sisters of St. Francis, Dubuque, IA.
Miller Funeral Home of East Dubuque is in charge of arrangements.
