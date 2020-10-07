Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Gerald I. Burkle, Dyersville, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, St. Francis Basilica, Dyersville. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, and 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville.
Nyle L. Cooper, Dubuque — Reception and Celebration of life: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at his home, 1020 W. Locust St., Dubuque.
Meribeth J. Daker, Edgewood, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, Trinity United Methodist Church, Edgewood. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Edgewood.
Vernis C. Haberichter, Waukon, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. Patrick Catholic Church, Waukon. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. until the time of services.
Dean W. Hinrichs, Lancaster, Wis. — Graveside services: 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, Hurricane Cemetery, South Lancaster Township.
Modesta Koerperich, Dyersville, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m., today, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Farley.
Linda Ludovissy, Dubuque — Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville.
Lyle E. Orcutt, Earlville, Iowa — Memorial service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, Earlville United Parish. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Heidi Trotter, Lansing, Iowa — Celebration of life: 3 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 8, Milty’s, Lansing. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Martin-Grau Funeral Home, Waukon.
Gary L. Willenborg, New Vienna, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Boniface Catholic Church, New Vienna. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville.
George N. Wolf, Dyersville, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, St. Francis Basilica, Dyersville. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Dyersville.
Lucille Yeager, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 9, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home. Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.