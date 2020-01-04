CASCADE, Iowa — Richard C. Moore, 82, of Cascade, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, January 1, 2020.
Visitation for Richard will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade, Iowa, where a prayer service will be held at 2 p.m. Visitation will also be held on Monday, January 6, 2020, after 9 a.m. at the funeral home. Mass of Christian burial for Richard will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 6, 2020, at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade, IA, with Rev. Douglas Loecke presiding. Burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery in Cascade with flag presentation done by the Cascade American Legion Post #528.
Richard was born on October 22, 1937, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of John and Viola (Fettkether) Moore. He received his education from St. Patrick’s Catholic School in Garryowen, IA. On June 11, 1960, he was united in marriage to Patricia O’Shea at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade, Iowa. Richard was a master carpenter for many years. He had a great devotion for his family and often shared his love for cooking. He was also an avid pilot and will long be remembered for his theatrical flying feats. He is a member of St. Martin’s Parish in Cascade, Iowa. Richard was a Veteran having served in the United States Navy. He was also a member of the Quiet Birdmen’s Club.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Moore, of Cascade, IA; six children, Tina (Jim) Becker, of Watkins, IA, Sheila Moore, of Dubuque, IA, Marcia (the Late Tom) Motsch, of East Dubuque, IL, Molly Moore, of Cedar Rapids, IA, Rick (Brenda) Moore, of Dubuque, IA, and Sue (Rickey) Francois, of Cedar Rapids, IA; 14 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one great great-grandchild; three brothers, Fred (Mazie) Moore, of LaMotte, IA, Lyle (Ruth) Moore, of Peosta, IA, and Terry (Arlene) Moore, of Bernard, IA; and several nieces and nephews. He was also survived by his beloved beagle, Bo.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Michael Moore, on December 13, 1971; son-in-law, Tom Motsch, on November 4, 2019; and a brother, Jack Moore.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to all their friends, neighbors and people of Cascade who supported them through Richard’s illness.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com.