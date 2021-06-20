GUTTENBERG, Iowa — Rick Kuhlman, 74, of Guttenberg, died on Thursday, June 17, 2021.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 22, at Oak Hill Cemetery in Colesburg. Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, of Guttenberg, is assisting the family.
