SCALES MOUND, Ill. — Janet Elaine Temperly, age 82, of Scales Mound, Ill., passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019, at the Galena Stauss Senior Care Community, after a long battle with breast cancer.
She was born in Council Hill, Ill., on September 12, 1937, the daughter of Charles Temperly and Sadie (Dittmar) Temperly. She was one of the longest living residents of Scales Mound, having moved there in 1941. She was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday school for several decades.
For many years, she was the family historian serving as secretary for the Dittmar family reunion. She was a 1954 graduate of Scales Mound Community High School and remained a loyal supporter of the Hornets throughout her life. After graduating from Iowa Wesleyan College in 1961 with a BA in education, she taught elementary school for several years. She is survived by her sister, Joanne Temperly, of Weymouth, Mass.; her niece, Brenda Molife (Jerald Walker), of Hingham, Mass.; and two grandnephews, Adrian and Dorian.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A graveside service will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at the West Ella Highland Cemetery, Apple River, with Pastor Libby Rutherford officiating.
The Miller and Steinke Funeral Home of Scales Mound is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.millerfhed.com.