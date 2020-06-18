Donald Ellery Brown, 83 years old, of Cedar Falls, Iowa, and formerly of Dubuque and Jesup, died Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at UnityPoint-Allen Memorial Hospital, Waterloo.
He was born June 29, 1936, in Independence, the son of Roland Brown and Eula Winona (Bailey) Brown. He graduated from Jesup High School with the class of 1954. On July 17, 1955, he was united in marriage to Vetra Arvilla Ewalt at Barclay Presbyterian Church, rural Dunkerton. Donald worked for the United States Postal Service before retirement. His positions included Postal Inspector, Director of Finance, Postmaster in Jesup, and later served as Postmaster in Dubuque, where he retired in 1995. He also served several years in the U.S. Army and Air Force Reserves.
Mr. Brown is survived by one daughter, Donna Brown, of Cedar Falls; three sons, Michael (Stephanie) Brown, of Jesup, Randall (Donna) Brown, of Mountain Home, AR, Scott (Tamara) Brown, of Kings Langley, Australia; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; four brothers, Gordon (Kathleen) Brown, of Columbia, MO, Gary (Donna) Brown, of Independence, James (Kathey) Brown, of East Peoria, IL, Jerald (Kathy) Brown, of Orr, MN.
In addition to his wife, Vetra, who died in 2014, he was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Darrel Brown and Richard Brown.
A private family funeral was held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at White Funeral Home, Jesup, with Rev. Joshua D. Brown officiating. Burial was at Old Barclay Cemetery, Jesup, IA. Memorials will be directed to the Old Barclay Cemetery Association and may be sent in care of White Funeral Home, 1315 Main Street, Jesup, IA 50648.
