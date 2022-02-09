Charles “Mark” Ehrlich, 84, of Dubuque, died Friday, February 4, 2022, at his home.
Visitation will be from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm Friday, February 11, 2022, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Mark will be 10:30 am Saturday, February 12, 2022, at Holy Spirit Parish — Holy Ghost Catholic Church with Father Steven Garner as the Celebrant. Entombment will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum.
Charles “Mark” Ehrlich was born on July 13, 1937 to Fred and Thelma (Bahl) Ehrlich in Dubuque, IA.
Mark attended Holy Ghost School through eighth grade and left school to help on the family farm. He joined the National Guard from 1956 through 1965 and completed his service as a Master Sergeant. He went on to attend Sheet Metal school and became a sheet metal foreman. He was a member of the Sheet Metal Workers Union Local 91and former member of the Key West Sportsman’s Club.
Mark single-handedly built his family home. He dug the foundation with a tractor, cut the lumber from the timber surrounding the family farm, and ran the electricity and plumbing. He prided himself on only needing to hire a plasterer to complete the interior walls. Even though Mark had an eighth-grade education, he was a life-long learner. Mark was a self-taught Gun Smith. He went on to open a sporting goods store and gun repair shop. He was well known for his knowledge and talent in repairing complex firearm issues. Mark was private pilot. It was an accomplishment he was very proud of. Mark was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed traveling, gardening, his 4:00 pm martini and always had several projects he was working on. One of his most prized projects was a cannon that he enjoyed setting off over the 4th of July.
Mark married Lois Joan Dague on April 27, 1957 and they celebrated sixty-four years together.
He is survived by Lois, six children, Carol (Joe) Blasen of Dubuque, Chuck (Kim) Ehrlich of Urbandale, Craig (Molly) Ehrlich of Crystal Lake, IL, Steve Ehrlich of Portland, OR, Shelley (Dan) Edgington of Stoughton, WI and Vicki (Ray) Kinney of Dubuque. Ten grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Six siblings, Paul (Bernice) Ehrlich, Barbara Gaul, Delores (Cletus) Ambrosy, John (Nancy) Ehrlich, Marilyn (Richard) Borgerding, Vincent Ehrlich, and in-laws Janet Westhoff, Lyle (Neatz) Dague, Richard (Sharon) Dague, Robert Dague, John Dague, Barbara (Jim) Schueller, Stephen Dague, Kathleen Gisel, Monica (Rick) Soppe, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings Thomas Ehrlich, Ina Hohmann, Frances Pfeiler, Fred Ehrlich Jr., Ethel Thoma, Ernest Ehrlich, in-law MaDonna McMahon.
In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established.
