Delbert E. Link, 85, of Dubuque, died Monday, Aug. 16, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m.

Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, of Dubuque, is assisting the family.

