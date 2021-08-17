Delbert E. Link Telegraph Herald Aug 17, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Delbert E. Link, 85, of Dubuque, died Monday, Aug. 16, 2021.Visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m.Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, of Dubuque, is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Authorities confirm man killed in work-related accident in rural Dubuque Platinum-selling country artist to perform holiday concert in Dubuque Dubuque woman dies after being seriously injured in crash Lisa M. LoBianco Authorities confirm man killed in work-related accident in rural Dubuque