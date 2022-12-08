Thomas R. May, 90, of Dubuque, passed away on Monday December 5, 2022.
Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Friday December 9, 2022, at Church of the Resurrection, 4300 Asbury Road, with Fr. Phillip Gibbs officiating. Friends and family may visit from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at the church before Mass. Military honors will be accorded by the Dubuque Marine Corps League. Burial will be held at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque at a later date. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family.
Thomas was born on July 19, 1932, in Dubuque, son of Joseph and Bernice (Cosley) May. He attended Dubuque Senior High School. He was united in marriage to Donna Mae Hillard on April 19, 1957, and together they shared 65 years together until her passing.
He worked for the railroad when he was young and then worked for 33 years until retirement at Myers-Cox Co. He later went on to work as a blackjack dealer at the Diamond Jo Casino and was a Bridge Club member. Thomas also honorably served in the United States Marine Corps.
Dad loved his family, and his eyes would light up whenever they came to visit. He would try and spend as much time with them as possible. When raising his sons, he enjoyed taking them camping, hunting, and fishing. His family will always remember how selflessly he provided for his family. Dad loved playing cards with his siblings Dick (Marlene) and Susan and listening to oldies music. On a nice day, Dad could be found walking or on his swing on the front porch, visiting with his neighbors or anyone else who happened to wander past. He loved his canine companions and had a soft spot for Malinko the cat.
Dad will be sadly missed by all that knew him. He is survived by his children Kevin (Terri), Robert (Janice) May, Pam (Dean Groom) May, Pat May, Thomas (Cheryl) May Jr., and James May, 11 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, his brother Dick (Marlene) May, and his sister Susan Marino.
Dad is now reunited in Heaven with the love of his life, Mom, as well as his parents, and brother-in-law John Marino.
A special thank-you to his granddaughter Brittany May for taking such good care of Dad after Mom passed.
