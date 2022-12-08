Thomas R. May, 90, of Dubuque, passed away on Monday December 5, 2022.

Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Friday December 9, 2022, at Church of the Resurrection, 4300 Asbury Road, with Fr. Phillip Gibbs officiating. Friends and family may visit from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at the church before Mass. Military honors will be accorded by the Dubuque Marine Corps League. Burial will be held at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque at a later date. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family.

