SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sister Rosanna Gleason, OP, died April 21, 2023, at Sinsinawa, Wis. She had a natural burial at Sinsinawa on April 24. Her funeral services will be at Sinsinawa on Thursday, May 4, at 6:30 p.m. and Friday, May 5, at 10:30 a.m. If you plan to attend the funeral liturgy and dinner please contact Sister Georgia Acker at 608-748-4411, ext 119. Casey-McNett Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Mary Margaret was born to William and Mary (Feehan) Gleason on February 11, 1933, in New Diggings, Wis. There were three children. She is survived by cousins, many friends and her loving Dominican Sisters.
Mary Margaret/Sister Rosanna is deeply rooted in the tristate area. Sister Rosanna grew up in Cuba City; attending Sullivan School and St. Rose of Lima School and then St. Clara Academy at Sinsinawa. In 1952, Mary Margaret received the name Sister Rosanna. She earned a degree in elementary education from Edgewood College, Madison, Wis. and a master’s degree in elementary administration from Loras College.
Sister Rosanna spent nine years in Chicago teaching elementary children, one year in Faribault, Minn and a total of ten years as principal in Rockwell, and Sioux City, Iowa and Cuba City, Wis. She was elected to leadership with the Dominicans and then served as prioress in Spokane, Wash. From 2003, until her death, she tutored in area schools, provided pastoral care and tenderness, and brought deep joy and abundant faith to all. She will be missed.
Rosanna, well done. You have shared the face of the Divine. Rise now in joy!
