SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sister Rosanna Gleason, OP, died April 21, 2023, at Sinsinawa, Wis. She had a natural burial at Sinsinawa on April 24. Her funeral services will be at Sinsinawa on Thursday, May 4, at 6:30 p.m. and Friday, May 5, at 10:30 a.m. If you plan to attend the funeral liturgy and dinner please contact Sister Georgia Acker at 608-748-4411, ext 119. Casey-McNett Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Mary Margaret was born to William and Mary (Feehan) Gleason on February 11, 1933, in New Diggings, Wis. There were three children. She is survived by cousins, many friends and her loving Dominican Sisters.

Mary Margaret/Sister Rosanna is deeply rooted in the tristate area. Sister Rosanna grew up in Cuba City; attending Sullivan School and St. Rose of Lima School and then St. Clara Academy at Sinsinawa. In 1952, Mary Margaret received the name Sister Rosanna. She earned a degree in elementary education from Edgewood College, Madison, Wis. and a master’s degree in elementary administration from Loras College.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.