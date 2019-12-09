Michael E. Blum Sr., Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, Summit Congregational Church U.C.C. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road, and 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Steven J. Burgess, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road.
John B. Cacioppo, Dubuque — Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, The Pointe Outreach Center, 5650 Northwest Highway, Crystal Lake, Ill.
Patricia L. Collins, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Visitation: 9 a.m. until time of services at the church.
James J. Dupont, Sherrill, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Ss. Peter and Paul Church, 5131 Sherrill Road. Visitation: 1 to 6 p.m. today, and 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. at the church.
Richard J. Galvin, Lombard, Ill., formerly of Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. today, Knollcrest Funeral Home, 1500 S. Meyers Road, Lombard.
Helen Halfhill, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Raphael’s Cathedral. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. until time of services at the church.
Betty C. Haltmeyer, Postville, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. today, Community Presbyterian Church, Postville. Visitation: 10 a.m. until time of services at the church.
Vincent P. Kilburg, Bellevue, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m., Hachmann Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bellevue.
Elizabeth R. Kuhle Ryan, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, Sacred Heart Church, 19589 Sacred Heart Lane, Bernard, Iowa. Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St.
Roger Kuhse, Postville, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Paul Lutheran Church, Postville. Visitation: After 9:30 a.m. at the church.
Caryl Leiran, Postville, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, Zion United Church of Christ, Waukon, Iowa. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Martin Funeral Home, Waukon.
Sister Mary Merici Oehrlein, OSF, Dubuque — Services: 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, St. Francis Chapel. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at the chapel.
David J. Ostrander Sr., Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Holy Spirit Parish-Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Richard Prestemon, Waukon, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. today, Zion United Church of Christ, Waukon.
Charles J. Rauch, Cassville, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Cassville. Visitation: After 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home.
Charles E. Sadler, Cascade, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Martin’s Catholic Church, Cascade. Visitation: After 9 a.m., Reiff Funeral Home, Cascade.
Thomas J. Scherf, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, Grace Point Church, 3100 Windsor Avenue. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory 2659 Kennedy Road, and 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Dale F. Teberg Jr., Hanover, Ill. — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Hanover.
Ann C. Wilhelm, Mount Pleasant, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville, Iowa. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m., Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Avenue SW, Dyersville.
Leslie A. Yeager, Cedar Rapids, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, St. John Lutheran Church, Bellevue, Iowa. Visitation: After 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
James E. Zeller, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, St. Patrick Catholic Church. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road, and 9:30 a.m. Friday until time of services at the church.